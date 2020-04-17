Home

Edward Everette Sweeney

September 15, 1928 - April 8, 2020 Edward, 91, born in New York, moved to L.A. and attended Hollywood High. After serving in the Army, Ed received his PhD in Microbiology at UCLA. Ed's career included research, information processing, and teaching writing at Beverly Hills Adult School. He is survived by his wife Miriam of 65 years, sons Darron and wife Natalie, Josh, and Adam. Ed was also blessed with grandchildren Dana, Michael, Brandon, Kevin, and Naomi. Hoping to make the world a better place, Ed was a mixture of Don Quixote and Albert Einstein. Services will occur at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
