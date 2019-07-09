Home

Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 699-0921
Edward Lew
Edward Jung Lew

Edward Jung Lew Obituary
March 11, 1928 - June 30, 2019 The family of Edward Jung Lew is sad to announce his passing on June 30, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy, Sandy, and Terri; his granddaughter, Emily, and his sons in laws, Kone and Richard. He was very deeply loved by his three daughters and will always be remembered as a wonderful father and a great person. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the SkyRose Chapel in Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, California 90601. In lieu of flowers, please donate to his favorite cause, The Friends of Chinatown Library at 639 N. Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 9 to July 11, 2019
