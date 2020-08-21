March 3, 1950 - August 11, 2020 Edward Schwartz of Redondo Beach, California passed away on August 11, 2020 at 70 years of age. He was born on March 3, 1950 to Seymour and Marian Schwartz. Ed grew up in the San Fernando Valley and graduated from Grant High School and Cal State University Los Angeles. He met the "love of his life" Vivian Cohen after college and were married for 41 wonderful years while raising their sons Louie and Samuel.Ed will be remembered for his heart of gold as he always went out of his way to help others and to make them feel like family. Ed enjoyed spending time in the outdoors camping, fishing, skiing, and volunteering his time for the Sequoia Wolverton Boy Scout Camp and King Harbor Yacht Club. He was also an avid fan of football, especially the Redondo Union High School Seahawks.In retirement, Ed dedicated his time to his family and friends and also acted as the operations manager for his son's business, SyEd Systems.He is preceded in heaven by his mother Marian Schwartz, brother Charles Schwartz, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Schwartz.Ed is survived by his father Seymour, wife Vivian, sons Louie (Amber) Schwartz, Samuel Schwartz, cousins Bruce and Howard Corelitz, nephew Kyle Schwartz, and grandchildren Isabella, Sean, Allysa, and Jesse.



