May 24, 1930 - November 16, 2020 Venice walk street resident Ed Lynch was born on May 24, 1930, and died suddenly on November 16, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Ed was the third of five children born to Shirley Block Lynch and John William Lynch in Bakersfield, CA. The family soon relocated to a ranch in Tulare, CA, where Ed attended local schools and maintained lifelong friendships.Upon graduation from Stanford University, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a Russian language specialist stationed in the Aleutian Islands during the Korean War. After his military service, Ed enrolled in law school at UCLA and received a J.D. in 1958. Ed practiced law for over 35 years, including at Walker Wright, and headed the legal department at Western Federal Savings & Loan until he retired.Ed married Carolyn Sausser Lynch in 1952, and they raised four children. He is predeceased by his son, Edward Michael "Mike," Jr., and daughter, Susan. Ed is survived by sons, Tom, and Greg (Wendy); grandsons, Kyle and Christopher; and former wife, Carolyn, all of Los Angeles, as well as numerous Lynch and Sausser nephews and nieces.Ed was an accomplished tennis player, avid gardner, and he successfully completed multiple marathons, including NYC, Avenue of the Giants, Boston, and Paris. During retirement, Ed traveled throughout the world honing his language skills. He was very proud of his family's Irish heritage.There will be no service due to the pandemic. Instead, you may wish to light a candle, say a prayer, or raise a glass in Ed's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store