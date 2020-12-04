1/
Edward Rasky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 1925 - December 2, 2020 Edward "Big Ed" Rasky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020. Big Ed loved to run, play tennis, travel, camp, and help kids. He was a champion for Ronald McDonald house to get kids to camp. Big Ed taught in the LA School District for over 40 years. Big Ed is preceeded in death by his wife, Sunny Rasky, and survived by his children Carol, Steven and Michael, and his grandchildren Ross and Marissa.Funeral services will be held Dec. 6, 2020, at 1:00pm at Eden Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved