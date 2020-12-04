September 1925 - December 2, 2020 Edward "Big Ed" Rasky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020. Big Ed loved to run, play tennis, travel, camp, and help kids. He was a champion for Ronald McDonald house to get kids to camp. Big Ed taught in the LA School District for over 40 years. Big Ed is preceeded in death by his wife, Sunny Rasky, and survived by his children Carol, Steven and Michael, and his grandchildren Ross and Marissa.Funeral services will be held Dec. 6, 2020, at 1:00pm at Eden Memorial Park.



