St James Armenian Apostolic
4950 W Slauson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Edward Roupinian


1935 - 2019
Edward Roupinian Obituary
August 11, 1935 - July 2, 2019 Edward Roupinian, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on July 2, 2019 after a long illness. Ed grew up in Trenton, New Jersey, son of the late Frank and Tilda Roupinian. He received a bachelor's degree from Montana State University and a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from USC. After several years as an engineer, Ed had a long career in the financial services industry. Ed and his wife Arlene were married for 56 years. In those years they traveled the world and shared beautiful memories. Ed's pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He is survived by wife Arlene, son Paul (Arda), daughter Juli Avedissian (Vahe) and four grandchildren, Andrew and Katie Roupinian and Alexander and Nicholas Avedissian. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert Bozajian and wife Frances, three nephews, a niece, their families, extended family and many friends. A funeral service will be held at St. James Armenian Church, Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Armenian Church.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
