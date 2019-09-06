Home

Edward Victor Hill II

Edward Victor Hill II Obituary
April 3, 1967 - August 12, 2019 Edward V. Hill II, son of the late Dr. E.V. Hill, Sr. and Jane Edna Coruthers Hill, passed away on August 12, 2019. Hill was the pastor of The Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, CA, and The Spirit of Zion Fellowship Church in North Hollywood, CA. He attended Pilgrim High School, USC, and Talbot Theological Seminary. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tisa Atchison Hill, and his son, Edward V. Hill, III.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
