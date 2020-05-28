Edward Wolfe Saltzberg
October 24, 1932 - May 7, 2020 Edward W. Saltzberg, 87, of Los Angeles, CA. A highly recognized Forensic Mechanical Engineer, Edward was also deeply committed to Israel and the Jewish People. He is survived by his loving significant other of 30 years, Gloria Pines; his daughter, Diane Saltzberg; his son, Jack (Katherine) Saltzberg; three grandchildren, Tal, Jordan and Elai; and one great-granddaughter, Emilia Rae.

Published in Los Angeles Times on May 28, 2020.
