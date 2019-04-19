June 20, 1925 - April 11, 2019 Edwin Clayton Ferguson, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 11, 2019. Ed was born to Alan Ferguson and Lily Cupples Ferguson in Fresno, California. He attended Monrovia Arcadia Duarte High School prior to serving in the Navy on the submarine Balao during WWII. Ed earned a degree in finance from Occidental College, where he met his sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Helen McMullen. Ed's 40 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber culminated with him as VP of Marketing. After retiring in 1990, he dedicated his time and talents to his church and community, including serving 8 years on the Duarte Board of Education. Ed relished traveling and sharing that passion with others, no matter if it was with Helen, his grandchildren, or leading educational student excursions to Sacramento, Washington D.C. and China. Above all, Ed loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and driving his great-grandchildren in his golf cart. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Helen; children: Jim (Sue) Ferguson, Margaret (Brad) Finlay, Helen (Dan) Crump, and Ed Ferguson; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and sister Eileen Groth. He was predeceased by his parents and grandson, Matthew Ferguson. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (726 S. Shamrock Ave., Monrovia, CA). In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Ferguson Education Fund. Because education is so important to them and in hopes of helping Duarte students attend college, Ed and Helen established the Ferguson Education Fund 15 years ago. Checks can be made out to the Duarte Education Foundation (a 501(c)3 nonprofit) and mailed to PO Box 497, Duarte, CA 91009-0497. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019