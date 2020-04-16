|
June 8, 1934 - April 9, 2020 Edwin Lionel Fields, FAIA Edwin "Eddie," beloved husband, father, and grandfather, has passed away at the age of 85 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife "Cindy" (Cynthia Crookston) of 25 years, son Brian Jay Fields, daughter-in-law Diana (Denman), and grandchildren Daniella, Jake and Kyra. He was predeceased by his parents Louis and Miriam, sister Roberta (Levine), and wife Sonja (Pederson). Born in Denver, the family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, except for the war years when they went back to Colorado (Pueblo) to run the family rendering business. Eddie loved the time there with cousins doing things young boys do: outdoors with dogs, fishing, baseball. Upon returning to Kansas City Eddie was active in the Jewish Community Center and a member of the Caballeros, an All Sports Championship team. Eddie graduated with Honors from Paseo High School in 1952. Then it was off to Boulder where he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta. Eddie graduated from the University of Colorado in 1957 with a degree in Architecture and was commissioned into the U S Navy. He served on board the USS Bennington out of San Diego for three years, honorably discharged in 1960. Thus began his career in architecture. He accepted a position with Victor Gruen & Associates, and after several years decided to strike out on his own. For the next 50-plus years he designed hundreds of projects and was the Founding Partner and CEO of Fields Devereaux Architects and Engineers with a staff of over 150 professionals in four California offices. In 2004 Eddie was named a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects. Award-winning projects include the Green Library Restoration, Stanford University; El Capitan Theatre Restoration, Hollywood; Fine Arts Building, University of California, Riverside; First German United Methodist Church, Glendale, CA; Doheny Memorial Library Restoration, University of Southern California; The Los Angeles County Forensic Science Center, along with many significant private residences. Eddie and Cindy loved spending time with family and friends at their vacation home in Idaho. Hiking, biking, fishing, skiing, snowshoeing, gardening, music, these were quiet times enjoying the beauty of nature. Eddie was an accomplished tennis player who participated well into his 84th year. A longtime member of the Beverly Hills Tennis Club he served many terms on the Board of Directors making wonderful friendships and memories throughout the years. Eddie passed quietly from Parkinson's related issues. We are grateful to the care given by the physicians, nurses, aides and caregivers who treated him kindly and with dignity. A private funeral was held April 12 at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills. A Memorial will be held once events return to a more normal environment. He supported many philanthropic causes and organizations. If inclined please consider , Cedars Sinai Medical Center, or a charity of your choosing. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020