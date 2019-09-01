|
Ed Dunn went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2019, due to natural causes. Ed was born to Ed and Genevieve Dunn on January 21, 1926, in Glendale, California. He spent the first 18 years of his life in Glendale. After graduating from Glendale High School as senior class president, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. CATOCTIIV, a communication ship, as a radio man. After several months, he was transferred to an aircraft carrier and travelled to the South Pacific. After a stop n the Philippines, he contracted malaria, which he suffered on and off, during most of his life. Ed remained in the navy reserves after WW2 and was recalled into the Korean War and was assigned as a radio man on board a destroyer escort just off the city of Inchon, Korea when the war ended. After being discharge from WW2, he attended Glendale City College and USC, under the GI Bill of Rights. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity while at USC. He then joined his father in the insurance business and eventually joined Commercial Union Insurance Company, as a special agent, retiring there in 1991. Ed met his future wife, Mary Lillian Frank, at the First Hollywood Presbyterian Church and were married in the city of Ventura,California a year and a half later. After living in Los Angeles, Covina and Long Beach, they settled in Fullerton, California. Ed was active in various civic activities, including the West Fullerton Lions Club, the Anaheim Toastmasters Club and was one of the founding members of the Fullerton Mayor's Prayer breakfast, and was a long time member of the Gideons International. He was a long time member of the Fullerton 1st Evangelical Free Church. Ed is survived by his beloved daughter, Heather Dunn of Fullerton. Services will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019