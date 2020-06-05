Edye Sher Schulhof
June 5, 1928 - May 30, 2020 Edye (Sher) Schulhof (Big Red) passed away at 39 (+52). For those who knew her she was a stunningly beautiful woman with a vivacious, exuberant personality. She always made an entrance and lit up the room. She would talk with anyone about any topic, mostly politics and current events. Edye worked in sales in the garment industry her entire career, starting with road trips selling coats with her father. She was a buyer for Meier & Frank, worked for different companies over her tenure at the California Apparel Mart, which was her favorite place on earth because should could walk around the floors chatting with all of her friends. Eventually she and her husband Max started their own businesses as manufacturers of dresses; Madye Fashions and part owners of CAMELA of California.After her beloved husband, Max passed away 34 years ago, she embraced her new life and filled it with things she loved to do. She danced at the Culver City Senior Center and with the Big Band Alumni in Northridge at Las Hadas restaurant, took current event classes at Beverly Hills High School, and every Friday night went to dinner and a movie with her brother Lanny.She is survived by her children, Dana Abel (Chuck) and Marnie Sadek (Omar), 6 grandchildren; Noah, Joshua, Jarrett, Talia, Reese and Levi; and her brother Lanny Sher.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
