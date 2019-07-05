|
Sister Eileen Marie (Marlene) Corrigan, O.P. died on June 28 at St. Martin Residence, located at the Motherhouse, Fremont, CA. She was 77 years old and professed for 57 years.Daughter of William and Eileen Corrigan, Sister Eileen Marie was born in Pasadena, CA, on February 21, 1942. After graduation from San Gabriel Mission High School, she entered the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose and ministered at San Gabriel Mission Elementary School, St. Vincent's School for Boys, San Rafael, CA, and St. Ignatius School, Los Angeles. She also served as Vocation Director for her Congregation. The funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 6, at 11:15 a.m. in the Dominican Sisters Motherhouse Chapel, 43326 Mission Circle, Fremont, CA 94539.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 5, 2019