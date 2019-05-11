July 27, 1935 - May 2, 2019 Thousand Oaks – Eileen Peisner, a resident of Thousand Oaks, died Thursday the 2nd of May at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in 1935 in Bronx, NY, to parents Max & Eva Minarsky, Eileen received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Hunter College. Her teaching career spanned almost 15 years and ended when Eileen began her life as a mother – an occupation she cherished her entire life! Eileen loved painting; as can be seen by the numerous canvases hanging in her home and her children's homes. She also loved reading, traveling with family and friends, and attending concerts and theater productions all over the world. Eileen had a smile that could light up the darkest room and was never one to walk away from a great conversation, she was a wonderful listener. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sylvia Kalstein. She is survived by her nephew Kenneth Kalstein, her loving husband of almost 58 years Robert (Beau) Peisner, four children, Steven & wife Helena Peisner and stepchildren Rochelle & Brianna; Laura (Klane) Peisner & grandchildren Maxine & Liza Klane; Eddie Peisner and grandchildren Drew, Jordan, Ella, and Julie Peisner & James Frazier and grandchildren Evan & Alexandra Frazier. She brightened the world for 83 years and brought great joy to her family and friends. An excerpt from one of her favorite poems that she left copies of for her children reads: "To your eyes I leave the wonders of the world So travel, see the new and the old Speak to people from all walks of life And remember what you've been told. To all of you I leave a prize And that dear kids, is each other Don't ever let the family break up Just love each one as you do your mother" Eileen was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Simi Valley, California, on Monday, May 6th, 2019 and Heaven is now a happier place. She will be missed by all who ever knew her but never forgotten by any. Sleep well my love, until we meet again…BeauIn lieu of flowers/memorial gifts, please make a donation to www.curealz.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 11, 2019