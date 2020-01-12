|
Elaine Adelle Krown Klein born on February 29, 1924 and passed away on January 5,2020. A native of Los Angeles and was the only child of parents who emigrated from Russia. After World War II Elaine meet the love of her life Leo and were married for 65 years. They built an accounting firm together in West LA and were in business for 40 years. Elaine is survived by her adopted daughter Lauren Segal and Grandson's Jordan and Bradley. The one person who turned out to be their adopted son by choice brought them true happiness is Raymond K. Dutton without whom they couldn't have survived in their later years.Services were private. Anyone wanting to remember Elaine may do so by supporting The Elaine Krown Klein Fine Arts Scholarship Fund at the School of the Arts and Architecture at UCLA Broad Art Center, Box 951427 LA, CA 90095-1427
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 12, 2020