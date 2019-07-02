May 24, 1928 - June 30, 2019 Elaine Beryl Miller, 91, died peacefully in her sleep on June 30, 2019, in Los Angeles, with her family and caregivers at her side. Born in The Bronx on May 24, 1928, the daughter of Rae and Herman Emmer, she resided there and in Plainview, Long Island and Boston before making Southern California her home. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her dear husband, Irwin. Survivors include her two devoted sons, Robert (Rita) and Steven (Jill), and her beloved grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Andrew, Rachel and Jack. As a young woman, she earned a degree from Hunter College and went on to pursue a fulfilling career in teaching where she made many lifelong friends. Always fashionably dressed, she enjoyed socializing and travel throughout her life, and was an avid bridge player, and an art and opera enthusiast. She was a faithful friend to many. She took great delight in the accomplishments of her family and was always an encouraging and supportive force in their lives. She will forever be missed. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 2 to July 7, 2019