(85) of Gardena, CA, passed away on June 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Nobuhara and is survived by her children, Thad (Evelyn) Nobuhara, Cathy (Bruce) Ioki, Keith (Mary Ellen) Nobuhara; grandchildren, Thad Jr. and Bryan Nobuhara, Richard and Brandon Ioki, Matthew, Dylan, and Lauren Nobuhara; six surviving siblings; survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Gardena Buddhist Church. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 9, 2019
