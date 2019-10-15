|
|
Elaine Gloria Aronson Cutler passed away in Los Angeles, California, on October 10, 2019 surrounded by her children. Elaine was the daughter of Leah and Jack (Jacob) Aronson. She lived in Brookline and Newton, Massachusetts, until the age of 90, and moved to Los Angeles in 2018. Elaine lived a long, full life, and she said many times before her death that she had a good life. She grew up in Brookline, MA, where she graduated from Brookline HS, attended Keystone College and graduated from Boston University. While working in public health, Elaine met Richard Earl Cutler and they were married in 1950. They raised 4 children in Newton, MA, but she was widowed at age 51 in 1979. During the years of her husband's illness she went back to school and earned a Master's degree, leading to a long career as an educator for children with learning disabilities. In 1982 she married Samuel Sepinuck and they spent their years together traveling, cross country skiing, playing golf on Cape Cod and enjoying their grandchildren. After Sam passed away suddenly in 1991, she picked herself up by the bootstraps. As a social activist she became involved with political issues such as single payer healthcare, tutored immigrants from all over the world in conversational English, was an avid and sought-after bridge player, continued to travel, enjoyed her book group, and always had many opinions. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Her honesty, wry humor and tough love were appreciated by her family and many lifelong friends. Leaving those friends behind in Boston was her greatest challenge when she moved to Los Angeles to be closer to family. Elaine is survived by: her four children, Karen, David, William and Peter; their spouses, Andrew Gold, Mary Bugbee, Lee MacKinnon, and Jaime McNulty; and 8 grandchildren, Ezra, Eli, Jason and his wife Paula, Lauren, Nathan, Ian, Emma and Scarlett. Donations in her memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or an immigrant rights organization of your choice.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 15, 2019