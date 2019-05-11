Home

Elaine Goldy Obituary
September 30, 1934 - April 26, 2019 Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Irving and Ruth Hoffman, Elaine moved to SoCal in 1952, married William Goldy and had 4 children: Caren (Deva), Steven, Lauren, and Janice, and later 4 grandchildren Raquel, Paul, Asher and Lucas. She later married her soulmate Russell DeCesare; whom she spent 11 years with. Elaine was a remarkably kind and elegant woman with a generous spirit, who loved freely and was loved by many. She was predeceased by her daughters Lauren and Janice and her husband Russell. May she Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewish Healing & Hospice Center.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 11 to May 12, 2019
