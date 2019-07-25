|
September 7, 1927 - July 22, 2019 Elaine Ruth Joseph, 91, of Boulder, Colorado, formerly of Los Angeles, Ca., passed away, July 22, 2019, at Manor Care Assisted Living. She was a kind, loving mother and grandmother, enjoyed being with her family and friends, visiting Care Link, where she spent time with friends and a loving staff. She is survived by her daughter, Lori and David (Morgenstern) of Boulder, Colorado, and their children, sons Gary Joseph and family, and Jeffrey Joseph and family. She is free now from her battle with Alzheimer's and may she rest in eternal peace and be remembered forever.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 25 to July 28, 2019