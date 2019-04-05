August 1, 1928 - March 29, 2019 Elaine Joy Burakoff died peacefully at home on March 29, 2019 at the age of 90. Elaine was born in New York City on August 1, 1928 to the late Clyde and Rose (Winderbaum) Fagnan. She moved with her parents and sister to Southern California as a teenager and lived happily there for over 75 years. Forever loved by her two children, Glen (Debra) Grayman and Jeri (Barry) Landon. Always adored by her grandchildren, Brooke (Terry) Greenlee, Blair (Heather) Augustine, Dane (Melissa Marks) Grayman, and Britta (Christopher Roebken) Grayman. Remembered lovingly by sister, Barbara (Ray) Crain and niece, Michelle (Bill) Wigmore, along with her grandnieces and grandnephew.Elaine was so very proud of her two great-grandchildren, Jalen and Harper, who could always make her smile.Elaine is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Rodd, Mark, Jodi, Lisa, and Brenden, pre-deceased by Sean; and survived by step-great grandchildren, Treacy, Terrie, Mitchell, Athena, Ava, Cooper, Kody, Ian, Noah, Benjamin, Olivia, Ben and Andrew.Special thanks to the extraordinary caregivers who took such wonderful care of Elaine so she could live out her final years in the comfort of her condo.A celebration of Elaine's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Elaine's memory.Elaine was the light of our lives and all our lives are more colorful because she was in them. Her charisma and vibrancy were unrivaled. We will all miss her infectious enthusiasm, her wit, her sass, and her chutzpah. Her altruism and passion for life continue to be guiding forces in the lives of all who knew her. We are forever grateful for Elaine, our beloved matriarch, and we will love you and miss you every day of our lives! Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019