October 17, 1934 - May 6, 2019 Elaine was born in Winnipeg, Canada. She was married to Irwin who passed away in 2007. She lived close to her younger sister, Joyce Ficks, in California for most of her life. She was most happy when she was volunteering at Heritage Pointe in Mission Viejo or when she was singing and playing the piano. She was proud of her Jewish heritage. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Alvin Ficks (age 92) and several nieces and nephews in California and Canada.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 10, 2019
