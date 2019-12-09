|
|
March 31, 1940 - December 7, 2019
Elaine Kessler Ruben, incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 7, 2019 at the age of 79. Elaine was born on March 31, 1940 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Elaine graduated from Chatham College (now Chatham University) in Pittsburgh, PA, in 1961 and was an elementary school teacher in Pittsburgh, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Elaine flew to Saigon, Vietnam, in 1964 to marry the love of her life, Dr. Philip H. Ruben, who was a lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. Elaine taught English at the American School in Saigon and at the Vietnamese American School. After Saigon, they were stationed in San Diego. Ultimately, Elaine and Phil moved to Los Angeles and were residents of Beverly Hills for over 50 years. Elaine worked for many years managing her husband's "Dentist to the Stars" practice. But, she was not simply an office manager, but beloved by all of the patients, many of whom became life-long friends.
Phil and Elaine were adventure travellers. Through their years together they visited incredible places like the Arctic, India, Japan, China, Africa, Russia, the Amazon, Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, most of Europe, (just to name a few) and countless trips to their family favorite destination of Yosemite National Park.
Elaine's main passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren whether during their many visits to Beverly Hills, her almost monthly visits to New York City, visits to Mill Valley and especially their annual family holiday in Maui.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 55 years Dr. Philip H. Ruben; daughter Jill Ruben Franco and husband Michael J. Franco of New York City; son Dr. Jason Ruben and wife Bria Ruben of Mill Valley, CA; grandchildren Katherine and Lauren Franco and Cole and Ethan Ruben; sisters Susan Kessler Mermelstein and husband Dick Mermelstein; niece Julia Mermelstein and husband Steve Kaish and family; sister Alice Kessler Shull and husband Stephen Shull; and nephew Zachary Shull and wife Leigh Shull.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to (michaeljfox.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019