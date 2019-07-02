November 2, 1935 - June 29, 2019 On June 29, 2019, at 5:57 am, Elaine Simone (Entner) Weisburd passed away at 83 years of age. Born November 2, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, as the first child of Louis and Mildred Entner, Elaine was largely raised in Massachusetts. She attended University of Michigan and then received her B.A. from U.C. Berkeley. Elaine was a songwriter and school teacher when she met her husband of 59 years, Dan E. Weisburd, a writer and filmmaker. Elaine and Dan created The Eldan Company and worked together creating The Most Important Person, which CBS aired in the 1970s on the Captain Kangaroo Show. Elaine composed over 50 songs, some with co-writer Stan Worth, performed by many artists including Sammy Davis, Betsy Chapman, and many others. She also co-wrote "What Love Is Made Of" on The Grass Roots' 1969 Lovin' Things album with her brother Warren Entner. But Elaine's family and friends, and her home in Toluca Lake, were at the core of her life. Her eldest son, David, passed away this past year of cancer after struggling for decades with schizophrenia. Elaine is survived by her husband Dan; her children Steven Weisburd and Elizabeth Buck; her brother Warren; her grandchildren Audrey Weisburd, Diana and Emily Buck; and her nieces Jessica and Lauren Entner. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 2, 2019