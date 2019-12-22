|
|
September 19, 1925 - December 20, 2019 Elaine Turk Veltman, 94, died peacefully at home on December 20, 2019. She was predeceased by Raymond, her husband of 59 years, and is survived by her son James (Grace), daughter Randi Blumenfeld (Ilan), son Ross (Susan), and sister Geraldine Gold (Mitchell), along with her beloved grandchildren, Robbie, Jacob, Joshua (Julie), Noah (Lena), Brad, Nicole and David. She was the proud great-grandmother of Lincoln, Zoe, Wylie and Sebastian. Services will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 1:00 PM at Hillside Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her name to Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles (jfsla.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019