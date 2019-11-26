Home

Eldred "Cal" Elshoff

Eldred "Cal" Elshoff Obituary
July 18, 1928 - November 7, 2019 Eldred "Cal" Elshoff, 91, born on July 18, 1928 in New Knoxville, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on November 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, on March 4, 2019, and by his granddaughter, Marisa, in 2004.A rosary will be said for Cal at St. Bede Church on Friday, November 29 at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am on Saturday, November 30, also at St. Bede Church. Burial will follow at San Fernando MPlease visit www.cabotandsonsfh.com for further information and details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 26, 2019
