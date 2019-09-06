|
|
July 22, 1946 - August 13, 2019 Ray Eubanks, a teacher, mentor, coach and beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife Karen and his children by his side. He is survived by his wife Karen Chang Eubanks, his son Michael Keli'i Ali Eubanks, daughter-in-law Micah League Eubanks, granddaughter Peyton Kalani Eubanks, grandsons Izaac Kekoa Eubanks and Nathan Kahelemeakua Eubanks, his mother-in-law Evelyn Chang and sister-in-law Wanda Tanaka. Viewing will be held on Sunday, 9/8/19 at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona, CA. 12-1pm family only, 1-4pm all are welcome. Celebration of Life info to follow.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019