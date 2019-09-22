|
July 26, 1927 - September 17, 2019 Eleanor (Lucky) Lappen passed away on September 17. Born Eleanor Ascher on July 26, 1927, her parents were Minnie Hirsch and Isaac Simon Ascher. She grew up a fourth generation Mississipian in Jackson. She left the south to finish high school at Stevens College and college at USC. Having seen the palm trees, there was no going back. In 1949 she married Stanley Lappen, a UCLA graduate, beginning a lifetime partnership of opposites. USC/UCLA, Democrat/Republican. Despite canceling out each other's votes for decades, Stan described their marriage as the smartest thing he ever did. Lucky had a passion for travel and wanted to see and share everything, especially with her seven grandchildren. She was proud to serve as PTA President and spent many years volunteering with the UCLA Art Council and helping Soviet emigres. Friends described her as vibrant, wickedly funny and very Southern. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Lappen and her sister Joan Cahn.Lucky is survived by her three children, Rhonda (Rock Magnan), Bill (Robin) and David (Susan Giesberg), 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters. Eleanor loved and was beloved by her family. Email [email protected] for service details. Lucky long supported the Southern Poverty Law Center; please donate in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 22, 2019