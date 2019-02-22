July 4, 1923 - February 18, 2019 Our beloved, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this mortal existence surrounded by her family February 18, 2019 from natural causes. Eleanor was born in Crafton, Pennsylvania, July 4, 1923. Eleanor was one of the first Nursing Diploma graduates in America prior to her serving with the Allied Atlantic Nursing Corps in World War II. At the end of the War she married Galen J. Barnett and eventually settled in Glendale, California. The couple moved to Salt Lake City to be near their daughter during the final four years of her life. Galen and Eleanor served in the United States Army on a hospital ship deployed in the Atlantic Theater during World War II from 1941 to 1944. Following the end of the war, Eleanor, who was always extremely dedicated to providing exceptional health care, worked in nursing and always provided the best possible care to her patients. She unselfishly devoted herself to the care of her family, which extended to friends and neighbors. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Galen John Barnett and her son Galen Kurt Barnett. She is survived by her daughter Karen Feinauer (Richard), her four grandsons, Jonathan Feinauer (Diane), Chad Feinauer (Heather), Benjamin Feinauer (Marianne) and Joshua Feinauer, and her sister Ruth Moser. She has thirteen great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at the Feinauer home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. The funeral and interment will be held in Whittier, California, at Rose Hills Memorial Park on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A viewing will immediately precede the funeral from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019