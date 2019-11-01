|
February 22, 1916 - October 25, 2019 Eleanor Cottrell Eagan, 103, of Santa Monica, CA, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born in her parents farm house in Poseyville, IN. While in high school she moved to California to live with an older sister, and graduated from UC Berkeley. She met and married her husband during WWII. Eleanor taught high school for almost three decades, and subsequent to that was an active volunteer with the United Nations Association of Los Angeles. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Eagan, 68, in 1982, and her son, Michael Eagan, 55, in 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Eagan of Monterey, CA, and grandson, Tomas Mikal Lind Eagan (Christine), of Bergen, Norway, and great-grandsons Mikal and Erik, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019