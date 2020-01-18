|
December 13, 1925 - December 8, 2019 Eleanor Maxine Espensen was born on December 13, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Dr. Harry E. and Minette (Greenbaum) Fetters. She departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, just five days shy of her 94th birthday. Eleanor grew up in Chicago and was raised by her grandparents, Julius and Bertha (Ostrowski) Greenbaum. At a young age she demonstrated artistic abilities that led to her acceptance into the Chicago Art Institute with a full scholarship. Marriage at the age of eighteen and the birth of her five sons became her priority. She raised her family in Santa Monica and began her working years at Douglas Aircraft and Hydro-Mill. She then spent many years working for Dr. West, the head of the psychology department at UCLA Medical Center. She retired from the Rand Corporation in Santa Monica where she had many interesting duties as a result of her top secret security clearance. While working and raising children as a single mother she completed many evening courses at Santa Monica City College. She lived in the same neighborhood for fifty years and was continually blessed with extraordinary loving and caring neighbors. She particularly enjoyed the young children and watching them grow. While art was her lifelong passion, she also enjoyed crossword puzzles, always completing them in pen! For over twenty five years, she was a member of the Aquarelle 9 art group creating many original water color works of art while cultivating many of her dearest friendships.On May 13, 1966 she married Storm Clifford Espensen, and enjoyed thirty-five years with him before his death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Lackey and brother, Samuel Fetters. Eleanor leaves behind four sons, William (Linda) Lackey, Jr., Los Angeles, Jeffrey Lackey, Maui, James (Gina) Lackey, San Diego, and Daniel (Robin) Espensen, San Diego, four grandchildren, Chantal (Scott) Reed, Danielle Lackey, Erik Espensen, Tiffany Espensen and two great grandchildren, Charlotte Reed and Julia Reed. A private memorial will be held with family and close friends.Memorials may be made in Eleanor's name to Santa Monica Emeritus College 1227 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Her online memorial register is available at www.Legacy.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020