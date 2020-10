Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away peacefully on 9/25/2020 at home. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife of pre-deceased Judge Harry C. Kessel, aunt, friend, standard poodle lover, legal administrator; now, an angel in heaven.



