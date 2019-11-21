|
July 1947 - November 2019 Eleanor Phillips was born in Inglewood, CA. Her family moved to the Valley when she was young, and in high school she met the love of her life, William. She then attended CSUN and her and Bill married in 1967. They had 3 kids. She worked in insurance while Bill was in Vietnam and again once her children were grown. She enjoyed working with many developers across Southern California. Eleanor was fortunate to travel all over Europe one summer as a teenager. She loved to travel and see new places. Most of all she loved her family, her big close Serbian family. They all live near each other and spend lots of time together. She loved being a grandmother, "Baba" to her grandchildren. Eleanor loved God, her church, and her family. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William, her 3 children, 5 grandchildren, sister, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Services will be held at St. Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Alhambra on Saturday, November 23 at 11 am.
