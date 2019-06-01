Resources More Obituaries for Eleanor Schiffer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eleanor Phillips Schiffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 4, 1925 - May 2, 2019 Eleanor Phillips Schiffer, born on the 4th of July, 1925, to Minnie and Philip Phillips, in Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 (at age 93), surrounded by her devoted daughter Glenda and numerous Sunrise Assisted Living caregivers, in Valencia, California. When Eleanor was two years old, Minnie and Phil moved back to New York to be close to their families. Eleanor called The Bronx home until she married Daniel A. Schiffer (deceased) a few years after WWII ended. Daniel and Eleanor moved to the warmer clime of Los Angeles, California, in 1948. Daniel became an attorney, and Eleanor used her Hunter College teaching credential as a substitute elementary school teacher. She enjoyed educating young minds, but did not want to do it on a regular, daily basis! She taught the children art, specifically "crewel" stitchery, and told stories with her many marionette puppets [her favorite was "Senor Pedro"]. After celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on a cruise to Hawaii, Eleanor and Daniel realized that "'til death do us part" would not be their destiny, and they divorced in 1966. Fast forward 25 years, and Eleanor and Daniel "celebrated" their divorce on a cruise to Alaska with Eleanor's close cousins, Claire and Edwin Brown (both deceased). Along their journey, Eleanor and Daniel had two daughters, Ann and Glenda. Ann passed away in 2012. After the divorce, Eleanor returned to substitute teaching. She also became involved with numerous charitable organizations, including Children's Hospital Los Angeles and a local public radio station, KCET. Continuing her love of art and working with children, Eleanor spent 20 years volunteering at the George C. Page Museum and La Brea Tar Pits (Los Angeles County Museum of Art). Eleanor was able to travel extensively. She joined two groups of world-travelers, ElderHostel and Friendship Force. Eleanor got to visit places others never will: Israel, Greece, Italy, Japan, China, India, Spain, Mexico, Indonesia, Russia, Africa, and the Good Old USA, just to mention a few. She found lasting friendships. Throughout her years with Friendship Force Los Angeles, Eleanor served as Exchange Director, Home Host (a young couple from Russia who barely spoke English), Member News Chairperson, and Theatre Chairperson, raising funds for the club. Eleanor led a full life. She enjoyed cooking, going to the theatre and summer concerts at the Hollywood Bowl (in particular, the annual 4th of July fireworks extravaganza). She played tennis for many years, until "tennis elbow" took its toll. She communed with friends at a weekly bridge card game. Eleanor is survived by her daughter Glenda (Dean), and granddaughter Heather.Private services were held on Monday, May 6, at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, California. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries