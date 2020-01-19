|
July 24, 1922 - December 9, 2019 Eleanor Ray Hammer, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt, recent widow, excellent musician, teacher, scholar, writer, avid traveler and Democrat, died at age 97 on the 9th of December 2019 after a short bout with pneumonia.In 1951, Eleanor, her husband David, and their three sons left Indianapolis of their birth for Los Angeles. She taught piano, accompanied choirs, sang alto with Gregg Smith and Roger Wagner, and after study with Clarence Mader, became a sought after church organist. From 1964 to 1993, she taught a variety of music courses at Los Angeles Valley College, curating its concert series as well. Eleanor and Dave moved north to Palo Alto in 1993 to be closer to their grandchildren. In 2004, they moved into The Sequoias Retirement Home in San Francisco. Eleanor continued as a substitute organist well into her 95th year. She contributed strongly to the Sequoias' musical environment. Survivors: Frederick David Hammer, Katie Danforth, Bruce Hammer, Cecilia Kojima, Steven Hammer, Tessa Hammer, Tobin Hammer, sister Alice Ell and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor had written a memoir named "My Stories." A digital copy is available for anyone interested by contacting her son, Bruce, at [email protected] There will be a Celebration of Life at The Sequoias, 1400 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco on January 25th at 3:00 pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 19, 2020