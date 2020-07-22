1/
Elimelech "Michael" Glousman
June 16, 1927 - July 20, 2020 Our beloved "Poppy", Elimelech (Michael) Glousman, of Haifa, Israel, died at his Los Angeles home at age 93, surrounded by his adoring family. Poppy, our cherished patriarch, was the archetype of charisma; a man who lit up every room he walked into with a magnetic smile on his face and a joke on his lips. With his perfect posture, steel-trap memory, unbridled confidence, quick wit and boundless compassion, Poppy radiated strength and warmth, drawing in all those who had the good fortune to get to know him. At the age of 18, Poppy met the love of his life, Erika ("Mutti") Glousman, in what was to become a 74-year love story for the ages. After serving in the Israeli army, the two lovebirds emigrated to California where they continued their whirlwind romance and had three beautiful children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Poppy and Mutti lived selflessly for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom they served as steadfast confidants and teachers, imparting their strong family values and love for music and travel. Poppy was pre-deceased by his soulmate, Erika, whom he rejoins for eternity as they watch over, their treasured children, Ronald and Marci Glousman, Sharon and Ken Lodin, their grandchildren, Melissa and Devin Arbiter, Lindsay and Adam Rapaport, Brandon Glousman, Rachel Lodin, Courtney Lodin, and Brooke Lodin, and their great-grandchildren Dylan and Oliver Arbiter and Emma Rapaport.



Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 22, 2020
We will miss Mike very dearly as he gave us the opportunity to begin our careers at Brentview Pharmacy. Mike was a man of character ( and was such a character!), morals, business acumen, wisdom and family values. He made it fun but challenging in the workplace and one would be hard pressed to find such a boss. Many of the values we carry in our professional and personal lives are attributed to the legacy that Mike left us with. May he and his beloved Erika be reunited in eternity. With fond remembrance, Stanley and Edith Pang
Stanley and Edith Pang
Friend
