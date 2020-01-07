Home

Elinor J. Liberto

Elinor J. Liberto Obituary
August 8, 1921 - December 1, 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elinor (Coleman) Liberto passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 in Anaheim, CA, at the age of 98. Elinor grew up in Verona, PA, where she was a talented singer and musician, performing in school productions, in church, and with the Mendelssohn Choir. She met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Liberto, while in school in Verona, and they married in 1943. They moved to California in 1946 where Elinor adopted the Dodgers as her team, and passed along her love of music to their daughters. Elinor was preceded in death by husband Joe and is survived by her three daughters, Kay, Jane and Jo Anne, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. We loved our mother and miss her dearly.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
