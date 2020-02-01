|
Elinor Mae Aaronson passed away on January 31, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on September 11, 1920 to Rebecca Steinfeldt and Eli Felsenberg in Minneapolis. MN. She married her high school sweetheart, Mitchell Aaronson (who died in 2014) in the midst of World War II in Hawaii, while Mitchell was stationed there. Mitchell and Elinor met at age 16 while they were both working on the North High School newspaper, Polaris. Because her father died when she was only 17 years old, she had to abandon her academic ambitions and go to work to help support her mother. However, she pursued a lifetime of intellectual, artistic and cultural enrichment. She expressed her extraordinary creativity through her love of the piano, painting, golf and culinary arts. Elinor lived a beautiful life of travel, culture and golf and 70 years of marriage. She passed leaving her loving children, Amy and Arthur, and with the fond memory of her predeceased son, Edward, her grandchildren, Lisa, Michael, David, Emily, Simon, Matthew, and Molly, and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mia, Chloe, Myles, Dylan, Dane, Ella, Max and Levi. Funeral service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 11 am at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 1, 2020