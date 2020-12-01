August 30, 1927 - August 7, 2020 Elinore Lucille Brown (Wright) was born and raised in Pasadena, California. As a young mother she held leadership positions in the PTA, Emblem Club, and Rivera Juniors Women's Club which named her Citizen of the Year. She was employed by Bank of America, working her way up from teller to vice president of branches in Palos Verdes and Torrance. She and her husband Russ were avid travelers, visiting nearly one hundred countries. Ellie was independent, charismatic, and a natural leader. All whose lives she touched will miss her exuberant spirit and the sparkle in her brown eyes.She is survived by her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Stan Bluhm, step-daughter Janet Fuller, step-son Jerry Brown, brother Larry Wright, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Janet Barton and husband Russell Brown.



