1/1
Elinore "Ellie" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 30, 1927 - August 7, 2020 Elinore Lucille Brown (Wright) was born and raised in Pasadena, California. As a young mother she held leadership positions in the PTA, Emblem Club, and Rivera Juniors Women's Club which named her Citizen of the Year. She was employed by Bank of America, working her way up from teller to vice president of branches in Palos Verdes and Torrance. She and her husband Russ were avid travelers, visiting nearly one hundred countries. Ellie was independent, charismatic, and a natural leader. All whose lives she touched will miss her exuberant spirit and the sparkle in her brown eyes.She is survived by her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Stan Bluhm, step-daughter Janet Fuller, step-son Jerry Brown, brother Larry Wright, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Janet Barton and husband Russell Brown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved