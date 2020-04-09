Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eliot Tiegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eliot L. Tiegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eliot L. Tiegel Obituary
January 28, 1936 - April 6, 2020 Entertainment journalist Eliot Tiegel passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Tiegel was a working entertainment journalist for nearly fifty years, covering music, records, radio, TV, and films for regional and national publications such as Billboard magazine, Television/Radio Age, Weekly Variety, and the Hollywood Reporter. His most recent books include: 'Latinization of America: How Hispanics Are Changing the Nation's Sights and Sounds' and 'Overexposed: The Price of Fame: The Troubles of Britney, Lindsay, Paris and Nicole.' Eliot was married to late four-time Emmy-winning Entertainment Tonight producer Bonnie Tiegel. He is survived by his brother Joe, son Ken, his wife Diana and three granddaughters: Samantha, Lauren and Sophia. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eliot's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -