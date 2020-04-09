|
January 28, 1936 - April 6, 2020 Entertainment journalist Eliot Tiegel passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 84. Tiegel was a working entertainment journalist for nearly fifty years, covering music, records, radio, TV, and films for regional and national publications such as Billboard magazine, Television/Radio Age, Weekly Variety, and the Hollywood Reporter. His most recent books include: 'Latinization of America: How Hispanics Are Changing the Nation's Sights and Sounds' and 'Overexposed: The Price of Fame: The Troubles of Britney, Lindsay, Paris and Nicole.' Eliot was married to late four-time Emmy-winning Entertainment Tonight producer Bonnie Tiegel. He is survived by his brother Joe, son Ken, his wife Diana and three granddaughters: Samantha, Lauren and Sophia. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020