Resources More Obituaries for Elisabeth Ecke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elisabeth Joan Kenney "Jinx" Ecke

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 20, 1931 - March 23, 2019 Elisabeth Joan "Jinx" Kenney Ecke, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the home of her daughter Lizbeth Ecke in Encinitas, CA, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born the oldest of four children in Bloomington, IN, on July 20, 1931 to William Weden Kenney and Rhobie Alura Bready Kenney, Jinx spent her childhood living all over the state of Indiana while her parents looked for work during the Great Depression. When Jinx was 14, her family moved west in search of a better life...and better weather. She graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Speech Pathology in 1953. At San Diego State, she joined the Alpha Phi sorority, among other organizations. A sorority sister's fiancé set Jinx up on a blind date with a fellow Navy man, who specified he would like to meet someone "short and with a sense of humor." That friend was Lieutenant Paul Ecke, Jr. of Encinitas, CA. Following their first blind date, Jinx and Paul corresponded throughout her remaining time in college and his time on tour with the Navy. They were married on October 4, 1953 at the La Jolla Presbyterian Church. Jinx joined the Paul Ecke Poinsettia Ranch family in Encinitas and made her mark alongside her husband and in-laws in growing the Ranch into a worldwide business and the largest of its kind for poinsettia plants. She was also devoted to her college alma mater and served on the San Diego State University Board of Directors and the Library Dean's Advisory Board, among others. She served on the Board of Trustees of Planned Parenthood of San Diego and Riverside Counties and was active on the board of the Neurosciences Institute of La Jolla. Through her charitable and civic endeavors, Jinx was honored with many recognitions including the Distinguished Alumna of the Year and Mortar Board Honor Society Award at San Diego State, as well as the Margaret Sanger Award from Planned Parenthood. Jinx was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother, David Wells Kenney, DVM. She was also predeceased by her former husband, Paul Ecke, Jr. She is survived by her children Paul Ecke III (Julie Hampton) of Encinitas, CA, Lizbeth Ecke (David Meyer) of Encinitas, CA, and Sara Ecke May (Andrew May) of Raleigh, NC, along with grandchildren Hans (Max) and Polly Ecke, Matthew and Lillie Meyer, Corinne, Vanessa and Carolyn May. She is also survived by her brother William Bready Kenney, M.D., and her sister, Meredith Kenney Maler, both of San Diego, CA, along with several nieces and nephews and extended family. She considered her three children as her "greatest works of art" and unselfishly put her family first. Donations in Jinx's honor may be made to the San Diego State University Library Fund, Office of the Dean, SDSU Library and Information Access, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, CA 92182 or to Planned Parenthood of San Diego and Riverside Counties, 1075 Camino del Rio S., San Diego, CA 92018. If so inclined, please send flowers to someone you love in Jinx's honor. She would love that. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 26, 2019, 2:00 pm at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, CA, with a reception immediately following. All who knew and loved Jinx are invited. May we all learn from her example of grace, humor, compassion and service. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries