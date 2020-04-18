|
July 5, 1944 - April 10, 2020 Eliseo (Ely, Eli) del Rosario Moya, 75, of West Covina, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020. An incomparably devoted father and husband, he was a most vibrant, robust, and intellectually astute man who lost a short but valiant battle against the COVID-19 pestilence that has brought the world to its knees in recent weeks. He was born July 5, 1944 at Lucena, Commonwealth of the Philippines, to Antonio and Josefa del Rosario Moya and spent his childhood in the Baesa section of Quezon City. He emigrated to commence a course of study in medicine in Chicago in 1967, but decided en route to settle in Los Angeles where he completed studies in radiologic technology at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital–today Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In 1971, he met Barbara Velsko of Mineola, NY, and was married in 1972. Together, they welcomed their only son, Mark, into this world in 1980 and have lived in the Walnut Valley since that time. Mr. Moya continued working at Cedars-Sinai in various clinical and administrative capacities from 1969 until his retirement in 2012. During the intervening years, he also served as the administrative director of radiology at several area hospitals including Medical Center of North Hollywood, Doctors' Hospital-Montclair, and Kaiser Permanente-Sunset. Surviving besides his wife and son are his brother Daniel of Orlando, FL; sisters Loida Miguel of Loma Linda, Minnie Tamayo of Diamond Bar, Dr. Adelina Bautista of Hinsdale, IL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A brother Edgar and a sister Priscilla preceded him in eternal rest. Due to restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial service will be held in the St. Nicholas section of Rose Hills Cemetery, Whittier. Full memorials according to Seventh-day Adventist and Orthodox Christian rites will be held at dates yet to be determined as social distancing measures are relaxed and family and friends permitted to assemble. Christ is risen from the dead, Trampling down death by His death, And upon those in the tombs Bestowing Life! Remember Thy servant, O Lord, when Thou comest in Thy Kingdom.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020