November 11, 1961 - June 2, 2020 Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Middleton, known to all her high school and college friends as Beth Farnham passed away peacefully with her husband David at her side in the dawn hours on June 2nd, 2020.Beth attended Millikan High School in Longbeach CA and then graduated from Colorado University in Boulder CO with a BA Major in German. She loved nature and her 31 year career with United Airlines allowed her to travel the world and experience nature in so many different Countries.Her dedication to charities involving the Environment, Science and Woman's Rights were never ending and will continue through her Foundation.At the age of 44 she met her soul mate David on a flight from San Francisco to Denver on the 22nd March 2006. They married two years to the day after they met in the beautiful Aloha ke Akua Chapel on the shoreline of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.Her smile echoed who she was and those who knew her would always comment that they felt better for knowing Beth.She now joins her father Dr Norman G Farnham, previously a doctor at Long Beach Memorial Hospital and is survived by her loving mother Donna Farnham, her husband David Middleton, her step children Luke, Aili and Aska, her sister Cathy Vincent and Family of Kailua HI, her Aunt Loneta of Payette ID, her loving family in Australia and all her wonderful cousins and friends who gave her a life filled with happiness.She is rested in a scenic ocean view estate at The Valley of Temples in Hawaii and from a different vantage point, Beth will now guide her family and friends. Please send memorial tributes to mrsskygoddess@aol.com



