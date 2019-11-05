Home

Elizabeth Ann Duffy King

Born November 12, 1930, to Michael and Sarah Duffy of Lincoln Heights. Liz left us peacefully Nov. 1, 2019. She joins husband George and sons Thomas and Brian in heaven, leaving behind Catherine, Patricia, John and Mark. Liz was an inspiring member of Franklin High School's admin staff in the 70's & 80's, an adored "Auntie Lover," beloved Mother and grandmother, and nurturer of many decades- long friendships. Her smile and kind spirit brightened countless lives! Mass and Interment 10:30 am, Thursday Nov. 7th, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, East LA.Please Visit www.cabotandsonsfh.com. to leave condolences for the family.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 5, 2019
