Elizabeth Ann Tucker
1940 - 2020
On Sunday, August 30th 2020, Liz Tucker(Algarin,Carlin) transitioned gracefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and dear friends.She served 40 years as an IATSE member. Our Mother's awesomeness, we have always known. She has consistently been of service. Family and friends were her priority. With her sobriety, she found her calling; her love of humanity took on focus and determination! She will be missed by far more than can possibly be mentioned. She leaves behind her four children, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren, as well as her beloved cat,Mickey De Monte. Her memorial will be a grand affair that will take place when we are able to gather together, dance, and hug.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
