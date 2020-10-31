October 6, 1934 - June 7, 2020 Born in Hollywood, CA; passed away in Sherman Oaks, CA at the age of 85. Betsy grew up in N. Hollywood, the only child of Edward and Margaret Deckenbach. She graduated from N. Hollywood High School in 1952, and was a proud graduate of UCLA in 1956. She was an art teacher at John Muir JHS from 1956-1963 (Miss Deckenbach), Francisco Sepulveda JHS 1963-1977 (Mrs. Torbett), San Fernando Middle School 2000-2011 & Panorama High School 2011-2013 (Mrs. Hanzlik). She was first married to Dick Torbett and then Jim Hanzlik until his death on Dec. 7, 2000. Betsy loved teaching, reading novels, seeing movies, and her friends and family. She is survived by her step children Jim Hanzlik Jr. of Monterey, CA, and Jennifer Hanzlik of Santa Cruz, CA.



