Elizabeth "Betsy" Asher, a music industry insider and self-described political news junkie, died Dec. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. She was 75. She was born April 9, 1943 on Parris Island, SC to Paul Burney Doster and Elizabeth Fredrickson. They precede her in death.



Betsy worked in the coffee houses of New York's Greenwich Village and as a publicist before moving to London. By the time she relocated to L.A., the musicians and songwriters she had known in the Village had become household names in rock music. Journalists and biographers often sought Betsy's unique perspective on the career arc of some of the most iconic musical artists of the last century.



Betsy was passionate about animal welfare. She recruited her new neighbors to aid in her efforts to spay and neuter feral cat colonies in south L.A. and to find homes for stray dogs.



She is survived by her sister, Jo Doster, brothers, Paul (Jean) and Michael, and nephew, Vlad Doster, all of Nashville, TN.



Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at noon at Los Angeles Community Church, 10611 South Hoover St., Los Angeles, CA 90044. There will be visitation with the family one hour prior to the service and immediately following.



In lieu of flowers and to honor Betsy, and to continue her compassionate care for animals, donations may be made to creatureKIND: The Betsy Asher Fund, P. O. Box 112, Topanga, CA 90290. http://www.creaturekind.org/.