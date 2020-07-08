October 22, 1929 - June 27, 2020 Elizabeth Baker Baxter was born on October 22, 1929 to Helen Griffith Baker and Gano Reeder Baker in Oakland, California. She was known to everyone as "Betty," a fun-loving, vivacious and generous spirit. Her younger years were spent in Oakland before moving to San Marino, California in the early 1940's. Betty's mother was an English teacher and her father was an engineer with Westinghouse, both originally from Denver, Colorado and graduates of University of Colorado Boulder. Betty attended South Pasadena-San Marino High School where she was Senior Class Secretary and later planned high school reunions into her 80s. She attended college at UCLA where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta, an honored member of the "Spurs" and President of the UCLA Red Cross. In 1950, she married the love of her life and college sweetheart from UCLA, William (Bill) Baxter, after he swept her off her feet on the shores of Corona del Mar. Betty and Bill raised their four children, Tom, Nancy, Charlie and Annie, in San Marino and Newport Beach, California and later settled in Glenbrook, Nevada on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Betty's fondest childhood memories were spending time at Echo Lake in the northern Sierras with her family and friends. At Echo, she developed a lifelong love of the mountains – hiking trails to her favorite lakes, fishing with her father, climbing onto the roof of the cabin during snowy winters, and telling ghost stories by the fire. Betty spent the majority of her later years living in Lake Tahoe, continuing her love of the Sierras. She instilled that love of the mountains in her children and inspired them to explore the world. Betty and Bill traveled extensively with their children throughout Europe, Asia and Africa, providing them the gift of curiosity that stays with them to this day. Betty greeted everyone with a "Hi Ho" and welcomed all into her home and heart. She was a people person and loved to entertain and connect with all generations. She was a doer, a bright light for all and brought joy and laughter to so many. She worked in interior design, volunteered as a docent at the Huntington Library and Pasadena Art Museum, the precursor to the Norton Simon Museum, and was an active Girl Scout leader. She loved the arts, gardening, playing tennis and volleyball, hiking, and skied into her mid-80s. Even after hanging up her skis at 83, she enjoyed hitting the slopes to watch her grandchildren race. Betty passed away peacefully with a full heart on June 27, 2020 in Pasadena where she resided for the past several years. Over the last year, she celebrated her 90th birthday and her favorite holiday, Christmas, with the entire family by her side. Betty was a beloved "Grandma BB" to her grandchildren Charles, William, Lauren, Amelia and Colin. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Baxter, and is survived by her sister, Virginia Murphy of Moraga, California, and her four children, Tom Baxter of Pasadena, California (Jennifer), Nancy Baxter of Altadena, California, Charles Baxter of Berkeley, California (Jinee), and Ann Baxter Perrin of Piedmont, California (John Marc). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keep Lake Tahoe Blue and the Huntington Library, Art Museum & Botanical Gardens.



