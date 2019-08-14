|
August 26, 1926 - August 5, 2019 Betty was born and raised in Canada where she lived most of her teenage years on a small island called Prince Rupert. When she was in her early twenties she drove from Canada by herself to Riverside, CA, to take care of her sister who was ill. She eventually met her husband Henry and settled in Los Angeles where they had five sons – Rick, Don, Rob, Kevin and Steve. As we grew up we were a baseball family from the start. Mom would often play catch with us in our backyard. She loved watching the Dodgers. When we were older Mom decided to take a position as a daycare teacher that lasted close to 50 years. Betty loved family trips to Lake Millerton and enjoyed bowling with her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Hank and son Rick. She is survived by her son Don (Francine), Rob (Janet), Kevin (Lisa) and Steve; also grandchildren Ali, Michelle, Shannon (Gauthier) and Reece. Graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 16th at 1:00 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery on Slauson. A celebration of life will follow at Betty's house in Westchester. Email [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 14, 2019