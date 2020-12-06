"I am most thankful that I am a mother," said the daughter. "I understand," said the father.
Elizabeth Johnson Carswell, 39 years old, died peacefully at home in the early morning light of Friday, Nov 20. She took her last breath in the arms of her sister and principal caregiver Ansley Argentieri.
While Elizabeth's long battle with AML came ultimately to the conclusion her large family and many friends all feared, she showed us how to live and how to face the unknown with a spirit that will live on in all who knew her, as well as in the many who only knew of her story.
Elizabeth was born on Oct. 21, 1981 in Toccoa, GA to her parents Don and Susan Carswell. She grew up in Toccoa and Vidalia, GA, Chappaqua, NY and Germantown, TN. Elizabeth was an Honors graduate from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2003. She is survived by her son Hudson McGee Lightfoot and her partner Frankie Lightfoot of Torrance, CA, her parents Susan Carswell of San Pedro, CA and Don and Kim Carswell of Beaufort, SC, her brother Scott and Danielle Carswell of Chickamauga, GA, sister McGee and Kevin Mays of Olive Branch, MS, sister Ansley and Chris Argentieri of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and nine nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth's legacy of bravery, selflessness, love, and optimism lives on in her beloved five-year-old Hudson and in her cherished nieces and nephews: Scott, Will, Sam, Alex, Henry, Ava, Emma, Ellis and Olivia.
Elizabeth was cremated on Dec 2. Her immediate family will return her ashes to various geographical locations of special meaning to Elizabeth and the family.
To commemorate Elizabeth and to celebrate her life, in lieu of flowers, the family invites all who wish to donate to either of the following:
City of Hope
1500 Duarte Road
Duarte, CA 91010cityofhope.org
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Donor Services
P.O. Box 98018
Washington, DC 20090-8018donate.lls.org