Elizabeth Johnson Carswell
1981 - 2020
"I am most thankful that I am a mother," said the daughter. "I understand," said the father.
Elizabeth Johnson Carswell, 39 years old, died peacefully at home in the early morning light of Friday, Nov 20. She took her last breath in the arms of her sister and principal caregiver Ansley Argentieri.
While Elizabeth's long battle with AML came ultimately to the conclusion her large family and many friends all feared, she showed us how to live and how to face the unknown with a spirit that will live on in all who knew her, as well as in the many who only knew of her story.
Elizabeth was born on Oct. 21, 1981 in Toccoa, GA to her parents Don and Susan Carswell. She grew up in Toccoa and Vidalia, GA, Chappaqua, NY and Germantown, TN. Elizabeth was an Honors graduate from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2003. She is survived by her son Hudson McGee Lightfoot and her partner Frankie Lightfoot of Torrance, CA, her parents Susan Carswell of San Pedro, CA and Don and Kim Carswell of Beaufort, SC, her brother Scott and Danielle Carswell of Chickamauga, GA, sister McGee and Kevin Mays of Olive Branch, MS, sister Ansley and Chris Argentieri of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, and nine nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth's legacy of bravery, selflessness, love, and optimism lives on in her beloved five-year-old Hudson and in her cherished nieces and nephews: Scott, Will, Sam, Alex, Henry, Ava, Emma, Ellis and Olivia.
Elizabeth was cremated on Dec 2. Her immediate family will return her ashes to various geographical locations of special meaning to Elizabeth and the family.
To commemorate Elizabeth and to celebrate her life, in lieu of flowers, the family invites all who wish to donate to either of the following:

City of Hope
1500 Duarte Road
Duarte, CA 91010
cityofhope.org

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Donor Services
P.O. Box 98018
Washington, DC 20090-8018
donate.lls.org
Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
Don, thinking of you and all of your family. My hearts hurts with you and we all share your loss. Praying for comfort for all of your wonderful family.
Laotha Odum Carswell
Friend
December 4, 2020
Elizabeth was so strong n such a warrior with the fight she fought over the last 51/2 years. She gained her strength from her devotion to her beloved son Hudson. Elizabeth had the support n devotion of Hudson, Ansley, her Dad Don, Frankie, Ellis n Henry, other family members n friends, and of course Dr Forman n City of Hope. She fought so many different battles with this horrible disease. Elizabeth was an Inspiration to soooo many people. Elizabeth will be truly missed. It is comforting to know she is at rest with the angels. I will love you forever my Angel Elizabeth, Granma Peggy
Granma Peggy
Family
December 3, 2020
I met her playing softball and she is one of the nicest people I have known. I admired her strength, determination and positive attitude. She was a true inspiration to all. God only takes the best. She is smiling brightly down on us all.
Lisa C
Friend
December 3, 2020
During our Lausanne days, Elizabeth showed me infinite kindness. I am sending my love to her entire family. May her memory be a blessing.
Rebecca Baer
Classmate
December 3, 2020
The words I write could never convey how much she meant to this world. I haven't been truly able to process this, and I don't think I ever will.
I met Liz in 2014 when I first moved to FL.
Frankie helped me move down here to Fort Myers when their relationship was just beginning to truly shape.
She was so kind to me, and such a lovely, funny, intelligent individual.
She created a beautiful child, with one of the most amazing men I've had to pleasure to call my adopted brother, I still remember the day they found out about her pregnancy, and I can remember feeling so happy, and trying to keep Frankie from stressing about fatherhood.
I love you Liz.
You both loved me when I was at a stage in my life where I wasn't so loveable.
You brought me along to activities with both of you, and included me in your lives from day one.
Thank you.
I'm glad I got to see you in 2018 on our road trip there, and catch up with you.
Your beauty lives on in every life you touched, in my memory, in the hearts of your family, and in Hudson's face.
Rest in peace, away from pain, and sadness.
Your memory will never fade
Aaron Kirschner
Family
December 3, 2020
Hugh Austin
December 3, 2020
I don’t know if she ever got my last text message after she told me she was going into Hospice...she the best there ever was, so I’ll share it. If she’s looking over my shoulder she’ll see it now and the tears falling down! I love you my Lizzy!!

Thank you for letting me know what’s going on. I love you and support your decision fully and being with family, especially Hudson is paramount right now. There is so much I want to say and don’t even know where to begin. I think about you every day and pray for you, I’ve prayed more in my life since you’ve gotten sick than I ever thought possible. If my life were a giant game of Jenga, you fill so many rows of pieces of it that it seems impossible to go on without the whole thing tipping over. I talk about you frequently to the kids, and Finn still asks about Noli Boy. The stories and memories I have that I share with everyone about you will support and build up my Jenga board even though the pieces will never be the solid ones they should be. You have no idea of the friendship and love you taught me and how you have made me a better person. I pray for the opportunity to be someone’s bone marrow transplant some day and can save someone because of you, an honor I never even had considered before. I love you, I’m forever converted to Team Edward and you truly are “one of the good ones” in this world, my Lizzy my bestie my forever, and when the time comes I will see you again my love Many cheers to us from our friendship mugs in this life and the next!
Suzanne Canfield
Friend
December 3, 2020
Elizabeth showed such strength n fortitude in her 51/2 year battles with this horrendous disease. She definitely had the Never Ever give up attitude, fueled mainly by her love n devotion to her Miracle Son Hudson. Through her battles Elizabeth inspired so many many people. The love n devotion of Ansley n her amazing Father Don her amazing Dr Forman, her partner Frankie n of course Hudson she had many good years. That she enjoyed with family n friends. She is now at peace with the Angels
Granma Peggy
Family
