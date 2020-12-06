I don’t know if she ever got my last text message after she told me she was going into Hospice...she the best there ever was, so I’ll share it. If she’s looking over my shoulder she’ll see it now and the tears falling down! I love you my Lizzy!!



Thank you for letting me know what’s going on. I love you and support your decision fully and being with family, especially Hudson is paramount right now. There is so much I want to say and don’t even know where to begin. I think about you every day and pray for you, I’ve prayed more in my life since you’ve gotten sick than I ever thought possible. If my life were a giant game of Jenga, you fill so many rows of pieces of it that it seems impossible to go on without the whole thing tipping over. I talk about you frequently to the kids, and Finn still asks about Noli Boy. The stories and memories I have that I share with everyone about you will support and build up my Jenga board even though the pieces will never be the solid ones they should be. You have no idea of the friendship and love you taught me and how you have made me a better person. I pray for the opportunity to be someone’s bone marrow transplant some day and can save someone because of you, an honor I never even had considered before. I love you, I’m forever converted to Team Edward and you truly are “one of the good ones” in this world, my Lizzy my bestie my forever, and when the time comes I will see you again my love Many cheers to us from our friendship mugs in this life and the next!

Suzanne Canfield

Friend